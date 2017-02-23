The Thick Of It: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Becky Hunter McGrady Is Workin’ With A Lil’ Somethin’ [Photos]

Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady

The trope of the skinny swimsuit model who only eats 1 fat free whole wheat cracker a day is slowly but surely dying out.

These days you’ve got a gang of thick-thighed, big-booty, F-cup fun bagged bangers who are getting serious modeling work and taking the industry by storm.

Add Hunter McGrady to that list.

Shot something fun today with babes @jordynwoods for @eloquii 😇🙏🏼💃🏼 A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on Oct 3, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

She recently took part in Sports Illustrated’s lauded and lusted over swimsuit edition and from the looks of things she’s going to make a whole lot of new fans.

Flip the page to see more of Hunter in all her splendor.

