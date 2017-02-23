The Thick Of It: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Becky Hunter McGrady Is Workin’ With A Lil’ Somethin’ [Photos]
I just want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out to me, media outlets who have picked this up, and for all the kind comments–I am so overwhelmed with love. I want something like this to be a constant in the media. I want to see diversity in beauty campaigns, shoe ads, glasses ads, hair, jewelry, the list goes on.. I feel so lucky to be given this platform to connect with all of you amazing and beautiful people that I get to share these moments in which WE, collectively, are making history. Thank you a million times over. Body diversity is here to stay. I promise you this. Continue voting if you do want to see more of me in 2018 @si_swimsuit rookie class which would of course be such an honor! Link is in my bio! I love you guys so much. 💋
Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady
The trope of the skinny swimsuit model who only eats 1 fat free whole wheat cracker a day is slowly but surely dying out.
These days you’ve got a gang of thick-thighed, big-booty, F-cup fun bagged bangers who are getting serious modeling work and taking the industry by storm.
Add Hunter McGrady to that list.
She recently took part in Sports Illustrated’s lauded and lusted over swimsuit edition and from the looks of things she’s going to make a whole lot of new fans.
Flip the page to see more of Hunter in all her splendor.
Images via Instagram/Sport Illustrated
One thing I want to remind you guys is that You are NEVER going to make everyone happy. People will always want to change something about you which is so mortifying that ANYONE thinks they have a say about YOUR body! What!! When and where along the lines did this get approved?? The INCREDIBLE thing is that I have the say over EVERY INCH of my body and absolutely nothing you say or do will change my beliefs. I do what I want. MY rules. For anyone who has anything negative to say about a woman or mans body of any size–you are about to get extremely riled up because this movement is here to stay. I'll make sure of it. We're in sports illustrated ladies!!!! 🙏🏼
Okay guys now is the fun part! Voting is open NOW (link Is in my bio!!) to vote if you want to see more of me in the 2018 SI rookie class!!! Vote as many times as you want and repost!! I love you all and thank you so much for all the support. You have no idea how full my heart is today. It is crucial to continue this revolution that IS happening. The world needs more of this right now–more love and acceptance of everyBODY. You are beautiful in your skin. You are beautiful BECAUSE of your size–at EVERY size! I love you and THANK YOU. Go vote!! 😘
This is a surreal moment for me. You guys I have been bursting to tell you all about this! I want to thank @MJ_Day for an opportunity like this to do the SI model search and for being a force in this industry and everyone at @si_swimsuit for promoting that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Beauty is not a number. It has no limits. I have never felt sexier than I did in this shoot. Thank you to @joannegair and team @therealmarissajade and @trendytribals for working your magic on my body. These women painted this suit for 12 hours and I never wanted to take it off. Women, for anyone who has ever felt uncomfortable or insecure because of rolls, or stretch marks, or cellulite, or acne, or felt like you didn't measure up because you weren't represented in the magazines–THIS IS FOR YOU! You are beautiful. You are STRONG. You are powerful and together we need to lift eachother up and inspire one another. There's too much going on on this world to let eachother fall by the wayside. Shot by another incredible woman- @josie_clough amazing sexy beach hair by @adammaclay thank you to my agents @uralucky1 @marissamuscari @ginabaronedirectorofficial @jaimegoldberg_ @wilhelminamodels for being such hard working and dedicated team! We did it ! 😜 #breakingboundaries #siswim