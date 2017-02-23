The Thick Of It: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Becky Hunter McGrady Is Workin’ With A Lil’ Somethin’ [Photos]

I just want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out to me, media outlets who have picked this up, and for all the kind comments–I am so overwhelmed with love. I want something like this to be a constant in the media. I want to see diversity in beauty campaigns, shoe ads, glasses ads, hair, jewelry, the list goes on.. I feel so lucky to be given this platform to connect with all of you amazing and beautiful people that I get to share these moments in which WE, collectively, are making history. Thank you a million times over. Body diversity is here to stay. I promise you this. Continue voting if you do want to see more of me in 2018 @si_swimsuit rookie class which would of course be such an honor! Link is in my bio! I love you guys so much. 💋

A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on

Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady

The trope of the skinny swimsuit model who only eats 1 fat free whole wheat cracker a day is slowly but surely dying out.

These days you’ve got a gang of thick-thighed, big-booty, F-cup fun bagged bangers who are getting serious modeling work and taking the industry by storm.

Add Hunter McGrady to that list.

Shot something fun today with babes @jordynwoods for @eloquii 😇🙏🏼💃🏼

A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on

She recently took part in Sports Illustrated’s lauded and lusted over swimsuit edition and from the looks of things she’s going to make a whole lot of new fans.

Flip the page to see more of Hunter in all her splendor.

Images via Instagram/Sport Illustrated

    Piña Colada-coma 🍹

    A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on

    Giving you renaissance vibes on this Friday night. 😉

    A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on

    Day at the office. With @barenecessities 💋

    A post shared by Hunter McGrady (@huntermcgrady) on

