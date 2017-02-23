So Now, Sean Kingston Says He DID Get Jumped By Migos…Sits Down With Local News To Tell The Tale [Video]

Funny…when the cops asked him about this very same incident, he clammed up. Yesterday, he claimed he was never jumped at all. But NOW Sean Kingston has a vivid story to tell, complete with home cooked meals and “I miss you” facetime calls.

Migos is doing well to not even address it, but we’re curious as to what prompted it all. Maybe they were just annoyed as hell with him…

YouTube/LasVegasNow