Judge Schools Disrespectful Laughing Onlookers, Hands Out 93-Day Contempt Sentence [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
During a hearing in which a 25-year-old woman was sentenced to 3-15 years imprisonment over killing one man and injuring his fiancee in a drunk driving accident last summer, Judge Qiana Lillard had two people removed from court for casually talking abd laughing.

She made sure to give them all a piece of her mind — oh, and a 93-day jail sentence for contempt of court, just to drive the point home.

