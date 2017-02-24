Black Women Decoded: The Internet Is Revealing What Black Women REALLY Mean

#BlackWomenDecoded Takes Over Twitter

Black women are magical. We know this. This is an established fact. Signed, sealed, delivered. And like most magicians, they have secret codes that are impossible to break. Well thanks to some Twitter decoders, we now have the secrets to what they mean vs. what they say.

Print these out and use them as guides whenever you are trying to date, talk to, or break up with a black woman. Good luck. Also, brush your tongue. It helps.