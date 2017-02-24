Kim Kardashian Tried To Cook Soul Food (AGAIN) And The Dragging Was Epic

Kim Kardashian’s Struggle Soul Food

The world hasn’t been the same since Kim Kardashian took her break from social media. It was a cold, dark place without her. Now she’s back and sharing more of her life since the robbery in Paris. While a lot of what she’s shared has been adorable images of her family, she also has taken some time to show us her soul food aspirations. And…it did not go well.

We can all remember the other times she tried soul food. She even once invited her black friends over to show them she could cook and they all looked sad and captured. She’s been dragged for her should food before but that hasn’t stopped her. On Thursday Kim K brought out the snapchatting to show off her cornbread muffins, rice and beans, green beans and…we’re not quite sure what the other stuff is.

Kim K is rich enough to not need to cook, so maybe it’s good for her to even be trying to whip dem pots. But still…this never ends well. Maybe she should stick to spaghetti or something.