Muva Money: Amber Rose Buys Popular LA Strip Club, Ace Of Diamonds

Amber Rose Buys Ace Of Diamonds Strip Club

Amber Rose’s formal cake-clappin’ days may be behind her…but she still knows how to keep that stripper money coming into her account — and in an even bigger way these days.

While accepting an award during Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital Movie Awards, Amber made the announcement that she is the brand new owner of the popular Hollywood shake joint, Ace of Diamonds. You know — the one where Rob and Chyna celebrated their failed engagement this time last year?

Amber Bought Ace Of Diamonds! #Blacchyna #AmberRose #ChyNAmb #chynarose #MuvaNChy A post shared by ChyNLauren (@chyboog) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:01am PST

Amber made sure to dedicate her award to fellow strippers all over and let them know that just because they drop it for dollars now doesn’t mean that their potential is limited to the pole.

“Y’all can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons receiving an award, so thank you.”

Nice! Good for Amber…people give her a hard time, but she keeps her own checks coming in on the regular. We wonder what kinds of changes she’ll make to the club now that she’s the HBIC around there…

Instagram/Splash