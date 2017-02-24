Tidal Exclusive: Beyonce Teased Her Super Secret SnapChat & Blew Up The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Bey’s Secret Snapchat Is Breaking The Internet

Queen Bey proved yet again that she’s the greatest to ever snatch wigs and headlines when she teased her (or Blue’s?) super top-secret SnapChat account on Instagram just moments after dropping out of Coachella in a hilariously random series of events that sent the Hive into an endless tizzy.

Hit the flip for a look into the hilarious chaos over Queen Bey’s super secret SnapChat.

You may remember Mama Tina accidentally spilling the beans about Beyonce’s super secret “not Snapchat”

Well, fast forward to Bey posting THIS on Instagram and reigniting the super secret SnapChat rumors

    Yea, OK Mama Tina. THE JIG IS UP.

    We’re onto you sneaky Knowleses!

