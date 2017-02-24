Tidal Exclusive: Beyonce Teased Her Super Secret SnapChat & Blew Up The Internet

Bey’s Secret Snapchat Is Breaking The Internet

Queen Bey proved yet again that she’s the greatest to ever snatch wigs and headlines when she teased her (or Blue’s?) super top-secret SnapChat account on Instagram just moments after dropping out of Coachella in a hilariously random series of events that sent the Hive into an endless tizzy.

Hit the flip for a look into the hilarious chaos over Queen Bey’s super secret SnapChat.