The Irony: Beysus Spotted Waiting On Julius To Grab Her Lunch… From Lemonade

Beyoncé Has Been Giving Lemonade The Business… Literally

Well this has gotta be great for business! Your favorite pregnant celeb just so happened to have a craving for a popular West Coast restaurant that shares the same name as her last album. BeyBey was spotted sitting in the shade waiting on her lunch from Lemonade this week, according to Page Six who reported the Queen Bey sighting:

Beyoncé waiting in her SUV while her bodyguard grabbed her lunch from Lemonade in West Hollywood, Calif.

Must be nice! Y’all know Lemonade the restaurant has gotta be LOVING the exposure from this.

here’s to a february full of freshness + flavor. 💕 A post shared by Lemonade (@lemonadela) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:03am PST

For those unfamiliar, Lemonade has locations at LAX and all over Cali. They are known for their flavored lemonades and a variety of healthy hot and cold foods. Wonder what Bey likes to order?

💕 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

And in related Beyoncé news, how cute is this snap she posted of her and Blue? We’re sure you probably noticed the news of her having Snapchat pretty much broke the internet all over again.