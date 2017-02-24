HNDRXX You Won’t Believe Why Ciara Fans Are Dragging Future’s Bangin’ Baby Mama

Hi hater???

Ciara Fans Drag Future’s Baby’s Mother Brittni

As Future fans are playing his new HNDRXX album, one of the rapper’s baby mamas is being dragged to the darkest depths of Dirty Sprite hell.

Brittni Mealy, who recently sparked reconciliation rumors when she posted this picture on Valentine’s Day…

is being blasted by Ciara’s C-Squad for a post they think is dissing the songstress.

“So I’m supposed to believe that’s Felinis calling your phone,” Brittni captioned a selfie showing off her Rolex.



Felini’s is an Atlanta pizza restaurant, and coincidentally the line is a lyric from Ciara’s song “I Bet” about her breakup with Future.

“So I’m s’posed to believe that it’s Fellini’s calling your phone?

I’m s’posed to believe that they’re asking you if you’re home?

I wasn’t born yesterday, not me,” sings Ciara on the track.

The C-Squad quickly caught word of Brittni’s all too convenient post, and they’re blasting her for STILL worrying about Future’s ex even though she’s clearly moved on and married Russell Wilson.



Mind you, Brittni and Ciara were once cordial and posed together with another baby mama and his sister.

Do YOU think Brittni was being shady with her post???

