Who Looked More Bangin At The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Viola Davis 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

See All The Beauties From Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Viola Davis has been dressing like a winner all awards season, and last night’s appearance at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala was no different. Davis rocked an eye-catching hot pink gown that showcased her every curve. She was in good company too.

Aja Naomi King 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

This year, the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards featured a beautiful awards ceremony, which we will all get to see when the gala airs on OWN next Sunday. “How To Get Away With Murder” and ‘Birth of a Nation’ stunner Aja Naomi King was presented the Lincoln Shining Star Award by her Oscar Award nominated TV castmate Viola Davis.

Issa Rae 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Issa Rae was presented the Vanguard Award by Debbie Allen

Yara Shahidi 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Yara Shahidi was presented the Generation Next Award by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tracee Ellis Ross 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Tracee’s look is very bohemian, you like?

Janelle Monae 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, actress and model Janelle Monáe was presented the Breakthrough Award by Pharrell Williams.

The show also featured a performance by Cynthia Erivo. The ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala will be televised as an ESSENCE and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network special, airing on Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Hit the flip for more photos of celebs in attendance, includin Gabrielle Union, Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis, Common, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Laverne Cox, Alfre Woodard, Holly Robinson Pete, Sherri Shepard, Tyrese Gibson, Letoya Luckett, Quvenzhane Wallis, Debbie Allen, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Loni Love and more and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin’ in the comments!

Amber Stevens West 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Some of our other favorites from last night include Amber Stevens West from “The Carmichael Show”

Dawn Lyen Gardener 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Dawn Lyen Gardener from Queen Sugar

Jurnee Smollett 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

And Jurnee Smollett-Bell

June Ambrose 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

June Ambrose always stuns, right?

Yvonne Orji 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Yvonne Orji also looked beautiful in this colorful number

Teyonah Parris 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Teyonnah Parris is bae right?

Common 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

Common and Tyrese repped very well for the guys too!

Tyrese Gibson 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards & Gala in Beverly Hills, California. SplashNews

