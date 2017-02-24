Who Looked More Bangin At The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards?

See All The Beauties From Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Viola Davis has been dressing like a winner all awards season, and last night’s appearance at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala was no different. Davis rocked an eye-catching hot pink gown that showcased her every curve. She was in good company too.

This year, the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards featured a beautiful awards ceremony, which we will all get to see when the gala airs on OWN next Sunday. “How To Get Away With Murder” and ‘Birth of a Nation’ stunner Aja Naomi King was presented the Lincoln Shining Star Award by her Oscar Award nominated TV castmate Viola Davis.

Issa Rae was presented the Vanguard Award by Debbie Allen

Yara Shahidi was presented the Generation Next Award by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tracee’s look is very bohemian, you like?

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, actress and model Janelle Monáe was presented the Breakthrough Award by Pharrell Williams.

The show also featured a performance by Cynthia Erivo. The ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards & Gala will be televised as an ESSENCE and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network special, airing on Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

SplashNews