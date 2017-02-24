Elsewhere In The World: Swedish Politician Proposes Paid Sex Breaks For Employees

Swedish Politician Proposes Paid Sex Breaks For Employees To Promote Health

The hell with Obamacare, THIS is a healthcare benefit we can all agree on.

According to TheLocal, a Swedish city councilor named Erik Muskos suggests that citizens of his country need to spend more time smashing their significant others to smithereens. The city of Övertorneå politician believes that paid sex breaks for employees will greatly improve general health.

“It’s about having better relationships,” he said. He noted there was no way to verify that employees do not use their hour for other purposes than spending time with their partners or spouses. “You can’t guarantee that a worker doesn’t go out for a walk instead,” Muskos said, adding that employers needed to trust their employees. Muskos said he “saw no reason” why the motion wouldn’t pass.

Lil’ afternoon delight after lunch? Sign. Us. Up.

Image via Shutterstock