Trap In The Name Of Love: Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean And Migos “Slide” Is Fire For Your Friday Feels
- By Bossip Staff
The weather is getting warmer and its about time for some windows-down-sunroof-back-drop-top sunshine music.
That is exactly what Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean and Migos have delivered.
Never mind your office rules and regulations, turn this one up LOUD and dance at your cubicle.
You have a huge smile on your face, don’t you?
