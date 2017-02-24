Trap In The Name Of Love: Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean And Migos “Slide” Is Fire For Your Friday Feels

Calvin Harris – Slide ft. Frank Ocean & Migos is out everywhere now 🙌 A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

Calvin Harris Releases New Single “Slide” Featuring Frank Ocean And Migos

The weather is getting warmer and its about time for some windows-down-sunroof-back-drop-top sunshine music.

That is exactly what Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean and Migos have delivered.

Never mind your office rules and regulations, turn this one up LOUD and dance at your cubicle.

You have a huge smile on your face, don’t you?

Image via Instagram