Javale McGee Claps Back At Shaquille O’Neal … But Shaq’s Response Is Epic
Javale McGee Tries Defending Himself From Being Clowned By Shaq… But Failed
We first introduced you to Javale McGee YEARS ago after an epic social media story about him flying a girl out and refusing to feed her Chipotle. But even besides that very personal story, he’s had his fair share of on court embarrassment. McGee can’t actually be THAT bad considering he’s remained in the league for years — but that hasnt’ stopped Shaq from dragging him regularly as part of his “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment on TNT.
This week was no different, as Shaq drew from ‘Doctor Strange’ to create this video devoted to McGee’s on-court failures.
YIKES!
But apparently Javale has had enough of Shaq’s clownin because he took to Twitter to clapback!
Shaq didn’t stop there either…
Ouch that’s gotta hurt.
Ironically enough Javale had an interview with “Inside The NBA” YEARS ago where they talked about Shaq’s bullying…
Do you think this is a clear example of enough is enough? Should Shaq give Javale a break or is it just part of the job that McGee should be expected to take the criticism alongside the praise?