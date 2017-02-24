Javale McGee Claps Back At Shaquille O’Neal … But Shaq’s Response Is Epic

Javale McGee Tries Defending Himself From Being Clowned By Shaq… But Failed

We first introduced you to Javale McGee YEARS ago after an epic social media story about him flying a girl out and refusing to feed her Chipotle. But even besides that very personal story, he’s had his fair share of on court embarrassment. McGee can’t actually be THAT bad considering he’s remained in the league for years — but that hasnt’ stopped Shaq from dragging him regularly as part of his “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment on TNT.

This week was no different, as Shaq drew from ‘Doctor Strange’ to create this video devoted to McGee’s on-court failures.

YIKES!

But apparently Javale has had enough of Shaq’s clownin because he took to Twitter to clapback!

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

