‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Her Third Child

Kailyn Lowry Pregnant

One of the star’s MTV’s “Teen Mom” is expecting her third child. Kailyn Lowry, 24, who recently finalized her divorce from Javi Marroquin, is announcing that she’s expecting.

It’s unclear if Marroquin, who she has a 3-year-old son with, is the father of her child. She also has a 7-year-old with her ex Joe Rivera who she was seen feuding with constantly on “Teen Mom.”

The MTV star recently revealed the news on her blog. According to family, people close to her broke the news to the media before she could.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced – no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” wrote Lowry. “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

Lowry also revealed that she waited to announce the news because she previously had miscarriages.

The reality star previously made headlines when she revealed that she’d visited Dr. Mimai for liposuction, fat transfer, and a boob job.



