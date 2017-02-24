FUBU: NYC Food Cart Causes Commotion Over “Free Food For Black People” Sign

Outrage Over “Free Food For Black People” Cart In NYC

“Support Black business” has become a popular mantra over the last few years, but what happens when Black business only supports you? Well, the #MAGA mayonnaise mafia aka white people, get REALLY pissed off.

According to NYPost, pedestrians on the streets of NYC were none-too-pleased with a couple of food cart vendors outside the Bronx Supreme Court who specifically stated that their free treats were FUBU.

A sign hanging from their cart read: “Free Food For Black People”

“Are you kidding me? If I did something like that, it would be considered hate,” railed one woman, who was repeatedly denied any grub when she confronted the duo. A young man running the cart also refused to serve a Post reporter. And the woman insisted the cart was not restricted to just African-Americans. “Mexican people are black,” she offered.

LMFAO! So sad.

Image via Twitter