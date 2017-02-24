Ridiculousness: Overly Anxious Goat Only Calms Down While Wearing Duck Costume



Animal behavior…

Goat With Anxiety Disorder Goes Viral

A goat with a “crippling” anxiety disorder is going viral. The rescuers of a 6-year-old goat named Polly have started an Instagram account to show off their pet who suffers from neurological issues that only seem to subside when she’s dressed like a duck.

Polly’s parents are behind the @GoatsOfAnarchy page that shows the overly anxious goat calmly sleeping in a shopping cart after being swaddled in her trusty duck costume.

Polly went shopping with me at @tractorsupply today. As soon as I swaddle her or put her duck coat on, she's out like a light! I bet every parent wishes their kids behaved this well in the store! #swaddlebaby A post shared by Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

The onesie apparently soothes the animal because of the “hugging” quality.

“There are times when she can’t find me and panics,” Leanne Lauricella, founder of Goats of Anarchy, told TODAY. “I used to soothe her with a blanket until I found the duck costume. I bought it for a cute Halloween costume, and quickly realized the calming effect it has on her.”

Polly’s got quite a following; over 397,000 people follow the Goats Of Anarchy page to gawk at Polly and her fellow furry friends.

Mom said, that since my ducky costume is so fluffy and warm, it can be my winter coat this year! That means I can wear it every day when I go outside! The #goatduck lives on! And if anyone has a problem with it, they can quack off! A post shared by Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) on Oct 16, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT

Ya know, some people are really crazy.

We’ve heard of swaddling animals to help them calm down but who knew that goats can have anxiety disorders.

Polly just did her first interview on our local station WFMZ 69 News @wfmz and it will air at 10pm EST. It should be online if you miss it! For anyone who doubts the power of the duck suit, tune in! 😋 A post shared by Goats of Anarchy (@goatsofanarchy) on Nov 29, 2016 at 4:58pm PST

What do YOU think about Polly the overly anxious goat???



Instagram