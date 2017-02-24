Janelle Monae Wants People To Turn Down The ‘Lean Rap’ & Give Jidenna A Chance

Someone we actually like…

Janelle Monae Encourages Fans To Listen To Jidenna’s “The Chief” Album

Janelle Monae is going hard for one of her Wondaland artists. The songstress/actress recently took to Twitter to give her props to the man with the “album of the year” in her opinion; Mr. “Classic Man” himself Jidenna.

According to “black, wild and free” Janelle, people are missing out if they haven’t turned down the “lean” and the “my b***, these hoes” rap, and listened to Jidenna instead.

“Are we not tired,” said the singer on Wednesday.

Jidenna’s “The Chief” album dropped on February 17. He’s now released a video for his new single “Bambi.”

Jidenna’s talent is undeniable. Some people might not be aware of his range as an artist because they’re still stuck on his tailored suits and “dandy” attire, but WE know what’s up.
Long live the chief.

What do YOU think about Janelle encouraging people to listen to Jidenna?

