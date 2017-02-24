First NETLIX Trailer For “Burning Sands” Has Greek Community In Uproar [Video]

Folks aren’t too happy with this new NETFLIX trailer for “Burning Sands,” a show about Black College Hazing…

When you watch the #BurningSands trailer and can already sense the backlash that's about to take place 😩😂… pic.twitter.com/g4hGkugkrq

Youtube:

Burning Sands takes you on a raw, voyeuristic journey of fraternity pledging through the eyes of one favored pledgee, who is torn between honoring a code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. Led by a breakthrough performance by Trevor Jackson, director Gerard McMurray’s feature directorial debut brings an emotional honesty to the classic tale of “rites of passage” and the complicated bonds of brotherhood.

Burning Sands, which also stars Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton and Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes, was written by Christine Berg and Gerard McMurray and produced by Stephanie Allain, Jason Michael Berman, Reginald Hudlin and Mel Jones. Executive produced by Caroline Connor and Common.

Burning Sands will be launching on Netflix on March 10, 2017.