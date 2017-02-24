Formation For All: Beyoncé Champions LGBTQ’s In Wake Of Trump’s Transgender Rights Repeal

Beyoncé Champions LGBTQ Rights In Face Of Trump Transgender Rights Repeal

Beyoncé only speaks out on political things every so often, so it was a bit of a surprise to see her latest Facebook post.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration pissed of a whole lot of people when he rescinded the guidelines that Barack Obama had set forth regarding transgender bathroom rights for students at public schools.

Not that Beyoncé doesn’t actually care about these things, but she also knows good-and-damn-well who butters her bread and freshly squeezes her lemonade.

Hopefully in future we’ll actually hear her voice and not just see her on our timeline.

Image via WENN/AP