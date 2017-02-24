Barry Byke! Our President Barack Obama Makes NYC Appearance As Fans Flood The Street

Barack Obama Spotted Leaving Business Meeting In New York City

Barack Obama was spotted leaving a meeting in New York City today and it goes without saying that we, along with thousands, if not millions, of others were elated to see him.

Our relaxed-looking President stepped out onto the streets wearing a black suit with no tie to wave at the hundreds of people who had gathered around to cheer for him and beg his return to office.

Obama just left a meeting off 5th Ave. Hundred outside cheering. pic.twitter.com/6oPC3yCEEX — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 24, 2017

After all the bulls#!t and the lies that we’ve had to put up with over the past month, it’s no wonder that even the mere sight of BO44 could incite so much joy and maybe even a little hope.

Image via Twitter