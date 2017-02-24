New Reality Show “Bringing Up Ballers” Trailer: Crazy Parents Pushing Kids For Pros [Video]

Bringing Up Ballers is a new Lifetime reality show focusing on the lives of parents trying to raise professional basketball players. The mothers and fathers will do whatever it takes to get their Chicago children into the paying jobs for basketball.

The casts; Real estate broker, Nikki Burnett, along with her son Nimari Burnett. Johanna Edelberg is mother to Skinner West Elementary School’s Amari Bailey. Tiffany Thigpen, runs Big Thig Customs and Auto Repair in Chicago Heights, and is the mother to Romeoville High School. Peytyn Willborn, who owns Truth Italian Restaurant in Bronzeville, and is the mother to George Willborn, a freshman player for the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners and De La Salle Institute alumnus. Lastly, we have Heather Williams, founder of the Glam Luxe hair extensions company. We also have Heather’s ex, former NBA player Aaron Williams, and their children Danyelle, Cameron and Aaron Jr.

Bringing Up Ballers airs @ lifetimetv on March 1st 9pm CST to see the Season Premiere.