Delivert Deez! Kordell Stewart Wants $4.5 Million From Andrew Caldwell For Gay Allegations

Kordell Stewart Wants $4.5 Million From Andrew Caldwell

Remember when we told you that Kordell Stewart was victorious in court against “Delivert” viral video star Andrew Caldwell who alleged that they had a gay sexual relationship while he was married to Porsha Williams?

Well after Kordell was granted a default judgment because Caldwell was properly served with the legal papers and blew off the case, Kordell’s filed new documents specifying just how much he think he’s owed.

According to The Daily Mail, Kordell wants $4.5 million in damages from Caldwell whose occupation is unknown. Kordell alleges that he was plagued with “illegitimate questions about his sexuality ‘personally and professionally in a sports industry that has made homosexuality an unenviable, controversial and taboo topic.'”

He’s also claiming that Caldwell’s bogus claims caused his 9-year-old son to be bullied and he lost out on several public appearances and hosting gigs that equaled out to between $875,000 to $1 million.

He’s also alleging that he needs $2 million in general damages for emotional stress and he needs $15,340 to repair his brand.

Well isn’t this a mess?

Even if Andrew Caldwell’s wages are garnished do YOU think it’ll be enough to pay Kordell Stewart?