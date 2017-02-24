Ain’t Over: Porsha Williams Is Dragging THIS Person Into Her Messy Kandi Burruss Beef

Ex-friend files…

Porsha Williams Speaks On Her Kandi Burruss Beef

Porsha Williams is speaking out on that messy beef between her and Kandi Burruss over those lesbihonest claims.

As previously reported the RHOA stars got into a messy showdown during Sunday’s episode where Kandi alleged that Porsha tongue kissed her in a club and offered to “eat her p***y till she came.“Porsha however fired back with claims that Kandi had a 7-year-relationship with a woman, and added that her husband Todd cheats under the alias “Marvin.”

Now after Kandi called her a hypocrite and Phaedra Parks called their exchange “embarrassing”, Porsha’s telling her side of the story. According to Porsha she came to speak to Kandi with good intentions after the “Bone Collector”, Sheree Whitfield “embellished a conversation they had.”

“Interestingly enough, while the “Bone Collector” was spilling all her tea, she forgot to mention that she spoke of the closet first. Mind you, when Sheree brought up the “closet”, she did not mention it a shady way.

Via Bravo TV:

“I was shocked and appalled,” wrote Porsha. “My intentions were not to make matters worse but to let her know that the statements the “Bone Collecter” made were shade and were misinterpreted and embellished when reported to the other ladies. Interestingly enough, while the “Bone Collector” was spilling all her tea, she forgot to mention that she spoke of the closet first. I have no idea why Kandi made such a big deal out of something so small! She knows she has been plagued with these accusations and much worse for years.



She also added that Kandi’s faced those lesbian allegations for yeaaaaars.

“I have no idea why Kandi made such a big deal out of something so small!” wrote Porsha. “She knows she has been plagued with these accusations and much worse for years. My intentions in meeting her were to simply make sure she understood that in no way did I spill the beans on her. But once I got there, she was angry and confrontational and forced my hand! Kandi called me an aggressive lesbian first, then got mad when her true tea was served at lunch!”

Ooop!

What do YOU think about Porsha dragging Sheree into her Kandi beef???



Everyone know Sheree’s messy, how can you be mad at the bone collector for collectin’?