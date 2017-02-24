Not In Courtroom 502! The Internet Has Fallen In Love With Judge Qiana Lillard And Her Realness

Judge Qiana Lillard Is Black Girl Magic

On Thursday we posted a video of a judge setting a group of unruly court attendees straight and even putting one in jail for 90 days for acting an a$$. The judge really gave those clowns all the black girl magic the court could handle and has gone viral because of it. Peep the video.

"Not in courtroom 502, not today and not any other day."

– Judge Qiana Lillard Happy #BlackHistoryMonth 🤗 pic.twitter.com/XUUhNRirxT — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) February 24, 2017

The woman in question is Detroit’s judge Qiana Lillard and she’s incredible. Now that you’ve seen the video, take a look at all the praise falling down on her lap.