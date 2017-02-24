Duck Tales? Amber Rose Facing $1 Million Lawsuit Over “Slanderous” Ace Of Diamonds Ownership

Amber Rose Facing $1 Million Lawsuit Over Ace Of Diamonds Ownership Announcement

Many were taken aback when news broke that Amber Rose was now the new owner of famed L.A. strip club Ace Of Diamonds. Was she making THAT much money? Why would the owners sell it? Something just didn’t add up.

Well, according to TMZ, the reason it doesn’t add up is because technically Amber doesn’t own the club. She does, however, own a corporation called Ace of Diamonds. Word is that Muva applied for a trademark for the name as well as the well-known acronym “AoD”.

The trademark hasn’t been made official quite yet, but Amber felt so sure she would be approved that she went ahead and made her announcement.

Thing is, AoD has been a successful business for several years, that might stand in the way of Amber’s trademark approval. But that might be least of her troubles because the actual owners of L.A. best shake junts are suing her for BIG money.

TMZ reports state that AoD proprietors want $1 million for slander and have called Amb’s claim “unequivocally false”.

Without a solitary f**k to give, Amber says in 90 days her new location will be open for business…on the same poppin’ night as the “real” AoD. Monday.

Amber must have a beef with the real owners, seems like there is something really shady going on. Messy, messy, messy.

Image via WENN