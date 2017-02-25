R.I.P. Wiz Khalifa And Family Mourn The Death Of Transgender Sister Dorien “Lala” Thomaz

Wiz Khalifa’s Sister Dorien Thomaz Passes Away At Age 32

Wiz Khalifa and his mother are carrying a heavy burden. It saddens us to report that his sister, her daughter, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz has passed away.

According to NYDailyNews, Lala was a transgender woman who had been suffering from an unidentified ailment which lead to her death.

Your prayers are necessary… thank you in advance A post shared by Jus'🍑 (@ogjuspeachie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

A few days ago, Wiz and Lala’s mom, Peachie Wimbush, posted the above Instagram asking for prayers.

Wiz kept mum about his feeling for several days before taking to Twitter to speak about his grief.

The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017

Dorien was just 32 years old.

We’d like to offer the Thomaz family our sincerest condolences and prayers of comfort during their time of sorrow.

Image via Instagram