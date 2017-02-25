R.I.P. Wiz Khalifa And Family Mourn The Death Of Transgender Sister Dorien “Lala” Thomaz

- By Bossip Staff
Wiz Khalifa’s Sister Dorien Thomaz Passes Away At Age 32

Wiz Khalifa and his mother are carrying a heavy burden. It saddens us to report that his sister, her daughter, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz has passed away.

According to NYDailyNews, Lala was a transgender woman who had been suffering from an unidentified ailment which lead to her death.

Your prayers are necessary… thank you in advance

A post shared by Jus'🍑 (@ogjuspeachie) on

A few days ago, Wiz and Lala’s mom, Peachie Wimbush, posted the above Instagram asking for prayers.

Wiz kept mum about his feeling for several days before taking to Twitter to speak about his grief.

Dorien was just 32 years old.

We’d like to offer the Thomaz family our sincerest condolences and prayers of comfort during their time of sorrow.

