Stay Schemin’: Jennifer Williams Believes Evelyn Lozada Sabotaged Her Plans To Return To Basketball Wives L.A.

“Basketball Wives” Former Best Friends Are Still At Odds

We thought that Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams had buried the hatchet a long time ago but apparently nah.

While news of Lozada rejoining the L.A. version of “Basketball Wives” next season was announced months ago, Williams recently revealed she had also been in talks to appear on the franchise that made both women famous as best friends who ultimately became enemies.

In an interview with Bijou Star on Cleveland’s Z 107.9 Williams reveals that she has been spending time with Tami Roman and Shaunie O’Neal since moving to L.A. to pursue acting. She also says producers had approached her about appearing on “Basketball Wives L.A.” for the upcoming season… but apparently after some time passed those talks lapsed. Williams says when she asked for an explanation she learned that one of the other ladies from the show had some objections to her being part of the cast…

Is it only reasonable to deduce that Evelyn is the culprit here? Or is it possible that someone else might have been the one with objections?

Hate to say it, but we’re inclined to agree with Jennifer on this one.

Question though, if you were her, would you really want to return to the show?

Hit the flip to see Jennifer living it up in Hollywood with her other famous friends.

