Witches Worldwide Are Planning To Put A Collective Hex On Donald Trump Tonight, And Hopefully It Works

Witches Worldwide Do Collective Spell Against Trump

Apparently, practicing witches from all over the world are planning to use their powers of black magic to shut down the Commander in Cheeto later on this evening.

According to NYDN, the ritual is supposed to go down at midnight Friday night/Saturday morning. Whatever the witches are doing, it calls for an unflattering photo of president Trump, a tower tarot card, salt, a candle, a feather and either the stub of an orange candle or a baby carrot — we have a decent guess of what that ingredient represents.

Now the spell isn’t meant to hurt him. but instead is more of a “binding spell” to keep y’all’s President from doing harm to all of us with his BS policies. And their Even celebs like Lana Del Ray are getting in on the action.

At the stroke of midnight

Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23

❤️

Ingredients can b found online

🍰 pic.twitter.com/PsjNpIODZE — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 24, 2017

Who knew she was a witch? Maybe just dabbling for the greater cause, who knows. Either way, every little bit has to help, even if it is some wiccan magic.

Pixabay/Getty