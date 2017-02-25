Migos Sued For Swiping $20,000 Worth Of Clothing From Video Set

Migos Sued Over Stolen Clothing From Video Shoot

Life as a Migos member is just full of highs and lows, it seems. If they’re not wowing old white women on ‘Ellen,’ they’re jumping Sean Kingston in the middle of the night in Las Vegas. Either they’re on Calvin Harris’ new Summer-ready track alongside Frank Ocean…or they’re getting sued for thousands of dollars over designer duds.

Mind you, this is all within the same 7 day time span. It’s a lot.

The new suit stems from a 2016 Niykee Heaton video shoot. In the video, Niykee cons the Migos into helping her rob a bank, then plays each one against eachother to keep all the money for herself.

Either way, according to TMZ, set stylist Marcus Clark says the Migos never returned the extra-expensive shirts or vintage designer shades they word on set. He says he’s made multiple attempts to reach out and get the items back over the last few months, but the only solid response he received was a text from Migos’ manager reading “That’s over wit.”

The items they’re on the hook for include 3 Enfants Riches Déprimés shirts, totaling $18,138, and 2 pairs of vintage sunglasses (Versace and Les Copains), which come to $700. That’s not even to mention the taxes on the shirts, which come to $1,632.

But Clark doesn’t just want the money back for the items. That’s over wit. He’s out for over $1 million in damages for his troubles.

Messy, messy Migos. Maybe they can ship the shirts back and apologize? Just to start…