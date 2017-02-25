Gabrielle Union’s Got A New Haircut — Do You Love It?
There are two things that are undeniably true about Gabrielle Union: She doesn’t look her age and her hair is always on point. Long, medium length, short — shorter, ol’ girl has the hair game on lock and she proved as much again last night.
“We just did this like a few minutes ago,” the 44-year-old told People magazine Thursday. “We were like, stop, ‘Let’s go shorter. Let’s go shorter.’ Larry Sims just took a hatchet to it and just hacked it off.”
Viola Davis Talks Self Care, Aging & What She Wants To Teach Her Daughter
It’s award season and you already know Viola Davis, being one of the greatest actors of our time, is out here. In preparation for this weekend’s Oscar’s Refinery 29 asked the actress a couple of questions not only about her beauty regimen but also about self-care. Check out a couple of wise words from one of our favorites.
Self care
“You know what? Especially with women, we are usually the caretakers of everyone except for ourselves. If I don’t take care of myself and I’m taking care of my daughter or my husband or whatever — I’m running on fumes. I have nothing left to give. Nothing. But when I take the time to take care of myself, to go to the doctor, go to a spa, get a deep tissue massage, get adjusted by a chiropractor… I feel like I can face life with a renewed vigor and renewed passion.”
Beyonce Offers Support To LGBTQ Students After Trump Walksback Protections
Beyonce offered some support to the LGBTQ community via social media as the Trump Administration walked back on protecting them from discrimination.
The Trump Administration announced earlier this week that they are rescinding provisions that protected transgender students from discrimination in public schools. With the LGBTQ community now worrying about their civil liberties being protected, Beyonce has stepped forward to offer her support.
In a Facebook post, Bey posted a link to the “100 Days Of Kindness” campaign which encourages people to post positive messages supporting transgender youth.
- Magician’s Body Discovered at Magic Castle, Possible Suicide [tmz]/li>
- Trump Calls the Media “Enemy of the People,” White House Bans CNN and Other News Outlets From Meeting [balleralert]
- Fetty Wap Accused Of Trashing A Home With ‘Stripper Underwear’ And Blunts [globalgrind]
- Janet Jackson’s Ex Mother-In-Law: I Found Her Secret 31-Year-Old Daughter [iheartradio]
- There’s A Massive Photo Of Kourtney Kardashian As Jesus On The Cross In Khloe’s House [huffingtonpost