Congrats! Mahershala Ali And Wife Welcome Beautiful Baby Girl Bari Najma

- By Bossip Staff
Congrats! Mahershala Ali And Wife Welcome Baby Girl Bari Najma

It’s already been a big year for Mahershala Ali. Between multiple breakout roles and heaps of award nominations (and several wins already), it’s definitely his time.

Mahershala could very well win his first Oscar for Best Supporting actor by the end of the week…but he’s already brought the best trophy possible home before the ceremony even kicks off. He’s mentioned several times in interviews how excited he is to soon become a first-time father…and that time has finally come.

The actor and his lovely wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, welcomed their very first child on Wednesday. A daughter named Baro Njama.

Mahershala already shared a precious photo of his baby girl cuddling up to her mother while seemingly still in the hospital earlier this week:

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces

Too cute! Congrats to the happy couple!

