Ho Sit Down: Transgender Model Isis King Buries White Privilege-y Caitlyn Jenner Over Intersectionality

ANTM Isis King Rips Caitlyn Jenner For Her Unabashed White Privilege

Yesterday, Caitlyn Jenner drew the ire of many after she was critical of Donald Trump for rescinding guidelines that would give trans students access to public bathrooms.

Problem is, Jenner is a Trump supporter. She didn’t open her lip-glossed mouth to utter a single mumbling word about the social injustices Trump has levied against others until it affected her directly.

Many in the trans community have long-taken umbrage with Caitlyn over her inability to relate to the “common” man/woman due to her privileged Calabasas lifestyle.

One of those people is Isis King, the first transgender model. King posted an open letter full of shots at used-to-be Bruce and her “better than you” attitude.

Image via Instagram/WENN