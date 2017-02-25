Swirl Going Strong: Khloe Kardashian And Baller Bae Tristan Thompson Love It Up In Jamaica

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Share Photos From Romantic Vacation

While we were busy clowning her for her knifed up bawwwwwdy, Khloe Kardashian was outchea giving zero fawks because her baby loves her… The youngest Kardashian daughter posted up this photo from her recent romantic vacation in Jamaica with Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

❤️🇯🇲 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Tristan posted the same photo. There’s been a lot of talk that the couple is deeply in love, talking marriage and that she’d be thrilled to get engaged soon. Do you think Tristan is on the same page or do the Kardashians move too fast in relationships?

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Looks like the pair wasn’t entirely alone for their trip. Khloe also posted a photo with friends from the beach.

What kinds of vacations do you prefer — group trips with lots of friends and fun, or one on ones with just you and bae? Both can definitely be fun!

