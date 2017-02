Chair-Throwing Brawl Breaks Out At Bronx Seafood Spot

Isht got funky in the boogie down Bronx Thursday night at a City Island seafood restaurant called Seafood City.

After the brawl that took place they might just change the name to Seat Hood City…

SMFH. Can’t even eat a lobster roll and some shrimp without the goonery and foolery.

Image via YouTube