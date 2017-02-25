2 Chainz Fires Entire Management Staff After New Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

‘

2 Chainz Forced To Fire Restaurant Staff After Failing Health Score

2 Chainz’s Escobar Restaurant & Tapas scored a 59/100 on its last health inspection — needless to say, far from pristine conditions in the kitchen.

Apparently, health inspectors found raw hamburgers and raw shrimp/fish [we assume in containers] stored over collard greens and over sweet potatoes, in addition to and a mold-like substance inside the ice machine. SMH.

Naturally, 2 Chainz doesn’t personally manage the spot, nor is he even in town much to handle such affairs. So he put a staff he trusted in place to keep things in running order…despite a lack of long-term restaurant experience among them. But after a score like that, everyone is out.

Sources close to Mr. Chainz tell TMZ that the rapper completely cleaned house and got some experienced restaurant managers, each with at least 5 years experience, in there to literally clean house. He thinks his main mistake was giving some less-experienced folks a chance.

Hopefully, that will solve the issue! The Health Inspection team will be back to have a look around next week…so time will tell if Escobar is able to shape up.

ATLpics