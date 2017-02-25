Corny In Love: Russell Wilson Dotes On Wife Ciara For Oscar’s Weekend Date Night [Video]

The corny is all in his eyes.

Russell Wilson Shows He And Pregnant Ci-Ci Enjoying Date Night On Instagram Vid

Russell Wilson and Ciara are steady showing us how they smother each other with affection. This time their PDA is courtesy of what looks like a date night. Russ posted himself and his wife in what seems to be in the back of a limo, while listening to Sade. The baller exclaimed how fine his wife was to the camera and gave us googly eyes. Check it out.

Time to play… A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Do you think Russell knew she needed some special PDA after what happened yesterday, when Future’s other baby mama used Ciara’s lyrics in an IG caption? C-squad fans swooped in to defend her. Maybe Russell is over-compensating with the love showering? Or maybe he’s just naturally this corny??? How cute!

