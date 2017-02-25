Big Dumb-Dumb: VP Mike Pence Embarrassingly Confuses Israeli Flag With Nicaraguan Flag On Twitter

#AlternativeFlags: Mike Pence Mistakes Nicaraguan Flag For Isreali Flag In Twitter Blunder

First, Trump’s administration was handing out #AlternativeFacts in the media and now his Vice President is tweeting our #AlternativeFlags. Mike Pence attempted to tweet in support of Israel last night and to add its flag emoji to the statement, but instead added the wrong country’s flag. Pence embarrassingly tweeted out the flag for Nicaragua, twice. Twitter users caught to the blunder quickly and the tweets were swiped, but not before screenshots were taken.

SMH! It’s time for Trump and his squad to hire a new social media team. We barely reached a month into his Presidency and they’re stinking up social media with typos and wrong information. Of course twitter users got the last word in this flag faux pas.

A test for Mike Pence's social media team. Which flag is the American flag?

A) 🇮🇴

B) 🇱🇷

C) 🇺🇸

D) 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/cnOxeK5j3h — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) February 25, 2017

