Hacked & Hilarious: John Legend’s Twitter Account Spazzed TF Out On Cheeto-In-Chief Trump

John Legend’s Twitter Page Was Hacked And Sent Hilarious Tweets About Trump

Despite her overbite, Chrissy Teigen has never been one to bite her tongue. John Legend however, is usually the more reserved and less confrontational of the two.

However, John’s Twitter page was on full-tilt last night when an alleged “hacker” sent out a series of hilariously violent tweets aimed squarely at America’s peach-colored President.

Once the tweets started to catch fire, John quickly hopped on to interject and explain the “hack”.

Someone just hacked my account. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I'm back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I'll try to be funnier from now on so he won't feel the need to ghost write for me. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

But it was too late. The damage was done. Twitter never forgets.

Flip the page to see more of John’s real tweets in addition to what else this “hacker” had to say…

Image via AP