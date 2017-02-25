Hacked & Hilarious: John Legend’s Twitter Account Spazzed TF Out On Cheeto-In-Chief Trump
- By Bossip Staff
John Legend’s Twitter Page Was Hacked And Sent Hilarious Tweets About Trump
Despite her overbite, Chrissy Teigen has never been one to bite her tongue. John Legend however, is usually the more reserved and less confrontational of the two.
However, John’s Twitter page was on full-tilt last night when an alleged “hacker” sent out a series of hilariously violent tweets aimed squarely at America’s peach-colored President.
Once the tweets started to catch fire, John quickly hopped on to interject and explain the “hack”.
But it was too late. The damage was done. Twitter never forgets.
Flip the page to see more of John’s real tweets in addition to what else this “hacker” had to say…
