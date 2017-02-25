Justin Bieber Explains Why He “Peed His Pants” And Got Caught By Paparazzi

Justin Bieber Explains His “Pee Pants” Incident

Justin Bieber has been holding a few L’s recently…especially in the wake of The Weeknd taking his old work Selena Gomez as his own.

Now, another embarassment has plagued the Canadian pop star. The Biebs got snapped by the paparazzi with a very noticeable wet spot in a very unfortunate area of his pants while running errands on Friday.

But rather than get emotional over it — as he has been known to do in the past — Justin took it all in stride. In fact, he even made fun of the pissy snafu on his own social media:

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

But, he explained the situation, and why he wasn’t all that pressed about hiding the accident — on a pair of $690 Vetements gray sweatpants, no less — while he went on about his errands for the day.

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

Oh, well. It happens…we guess.

Splash/Instagram/Twitter