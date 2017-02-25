Justin Bieber Explains Why He “Peed His Pants” And Got Caught By Paparazzi
Justin Bieber has been holding a few L’s recently…especially in the wake of The Weeknd taking his old work Selena Gomez as his own.
Now, another embarassment has plagued the Canadian pop star. The Biebs got snapped by the paparazzi with a very noticeable wet spot in a very unfortunate area of his pants while running errands on Friday.
But rather than get emotional over it — as he has been known to do in the past — Justin took it all in stride. In fact, he even made fun of the pissy snafu on his own social media:
But, he explained the situation, and why he wasn’t all that pressed about hiding the accident — on a pair of $690 Vetements gray sweatpants, no less — while he went on about his errands for the day.
Oh, well. It happens…we guess.
Splash/Instagram/Twitter