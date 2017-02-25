Leslie Jones Rails Against “45-Year-Old White Women From Williamsburg Saying Black Lives Matter”

Leslie Jones Makes Fun Of White Women Who Go Out Of Their Way To Say BLM

If you thought “they” were mad at Leslie Jones before, wait ’til they get a load of what she had to say during her set at Caroline’s in NYC.

According to NYTimes:

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” Ms. Jones said. “Stop doing that.”

Leslie Jones makes fun of white women supporting Black Lives Matter https://t.co/BR2HNyK0Ej via @pagesix

BLM WANTS TO HURT THEM, SHES RIGHT — Mari Proud Trump Won (@MarianneHaran) February 25, 2017

Comedian Leslie Jones’ routine threatens white women with violence – it’s okay, she’s a lib https://t.co/G81yoHX3Aa pic.twitter.com/AYpbDMRdhC — michelekirkBPR (@michelekirkBPR) February 25, 2017

Boy, are they angry.

She also took a lil’ time to continue to poke fun at herself for her nude photo leak last year:

“I actually laughed.” “I was like, they don’t understand how many people I’ve actually tried to show that to,” she added. “You really just helped a sister out. Thank you for the distribution.”

However, explaining things to her family wasn’t quite so easy:

“Now I got to explain this to my aunties,” said Ms. Jones, 49, a cast member from “Saturday Night Live.” “They old, and they from civil rights. They just now getting computers.” Slipping into the quavering voice of one of these relatives, Ms. Jones said, “She was like, ‘Was it the Klu’s Klux Klan?’” She examined her niece’s anatomy and added, “I didn’t raise you like that.”

It’s good to see that Leslie hasn’t let a bunch of 140-character thumb thugs bring her down.