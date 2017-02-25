Black And Proud Preciousness: Black History Photos Recreated By Adorable Little Girl
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 23
❯
❮
Mom Teaches Daughter Black History By Recreating Photos Of Iconic Black Women
We love these kind of iconic photo recreations! Kudos to Cristi Smith-Jones aka @MsKittiFatale for this amazing photo project. This month the wife and mom of two decided to help her 5-year-old daughter Lola learn about the many amazing black women throughout history by dressing her up as a different icon every day.
You will find Lola transformed into trailblazers from all fields — the arts, justice, politics, science and more, and each photo is just as delightful as the last. We promise.
Hit the flip for more!
Cristi Smith-Jones/Twitter
Continue Slideshow
How appropriate was it that she chose Mildred Loving for Valentine’s Day?