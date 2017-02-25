Black And Proud Preciousness: Black History Photos Recreated By Adorable Little Girl

Mom Teaches Daughter Black History By Recreating Photos Of Iconic Black Women

We love these kind of iconic photo recreations! Kudos to Cristi Smith-Jones aka @MsKittiFatale for this amazing photo project. This month the wife and mom of two decided to help her 5-year-old daughter Lola learn about the many amazing black women throughout history by dressing her up as a different icon every day.

You will find Lola transformed into trailblazers from all fields — the arts, justice, politics, science and more, and each photo is just as delightful as the last. We promise.

    How appropriate was it that she chose Mildred Loving for Valentine’s Day?

