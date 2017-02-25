Black And Proud Preciousness: Black History Photos Recreated By Adorable Little Girl

Doing a Black History Month photo project w/ my 5 y.o. One photo recreated of one incredible black woman every day in Feb. This was Day 1. pic.twitter.com/I40PEZklO2 — Cristi Smith-Jones (@MsKittiFatale) February 3, 2017

Mom Teaches Daughter Black History By Recreating Photos Of Iconic Black Women

We love these kind of iconic photo recreations! Kudos to Cristi Smith-Jones aka @MsKittiFatale for this amazing photo project. This month the wife and mom of two decided to help her 5-year-old daughter Lola learn about the many amazing black women throughout history by dressing her up as a different icon every day.

Day 2 of Black History Month photo project with my 5 y.o. Thank you, @mistyonpointe for being such an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Php6F5pa8R — Cristi Smith-Jones (@MsKittiFatale) February 3, 2017

You will find Lola transformed into trailblazers from all fields — the arts, justice, politics, science and more, and each photo is just as delightful as the last. We promise.

Cristi Smith-Jones/Twitter