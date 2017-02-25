Nicki Minaj Is Trappin’ On The Gram Again, But Did She Diss Remy Ma On Her Latest Track?
Did Nicki Minaj Take Shots At Remy Ma?
For some time now there’s been rumblings of a hip-hop beef brewing between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. And now the latest claims are over Nicki’s new song with Gucci Mane, which ironically enough, is called “Make Love.”
The lyrics are right there for you to see. And thems definitely fighting words. But are they meant for Remy Ma or nah?
Interestingly enough Remy may or may not have heard the song because she posted what may or may not be a response on Twitter.
Remy posted a number of laugh emojis with a link to this old IG video.
Damn… Should Nicki be afraid?
It’s worth noting that Remy Ma DID say in her “Breakfast Club” interview that if she were to diss Nicki she would say her name.
Also, do you think this beef is good for hip-hop because it gets people talking? Or is it bad for the culture to see two black women working against each other instead of standing with one another?
Nicki posted a series of shots that look to have been taken aboard a yacht. Bikini bawwwwdy looking outstanding.
Nick was in good company, as Monica joined her for a photo as well.
Wonder if Mo and Nicki got in the studio too or if they’re just chillin’
Wonder who will be the lucky guy to wife up Nicki next