Will You Be Watching? Mr. T And Simone Biles Join #DWTS Next Season

Mr. T And Simone Biles Join Dancing With The Stars

E! News is reporting that Olympian Simone Biles and 80’s pop culture icon Mr. T are both joining Dancing with the Stars next season. Simone was rumored to be on board last season but ended up not being able to dance according to E. Mr. T, who coined the phrase “I pity the fool” during his wrestling and acting days has been keeping busy recently by promoting Fuse drinks.

We’re happy to see these brown happy faces on primetime TV getting their dance on. Are you interested in seeing these two light up the dance floor? Who will be watching?