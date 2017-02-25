Hip-Hop Lives: Swizz Beatz And Just Blaze Engage In An Epic DJ/Producer Battle, Someone Took An “L” [Video]

Swizz Beatz And Just Blaze Go At It In Epic DJ/Producer Battle

Despite all the “real hip-hop” fans b!tchin’ and moaning about “mumble rap” and the state of rap music, we are still fortunate enough to have many of our greats still with us and ready to perform.

Enter Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze. Legends of this culture. Last night they engaged in a DJ/producer battle for the ages that will have rap purists climaxing in their Jansport backpacks.

It’s a pretty long watch, damn near 3 hours, but it’s well worth it if you love this music.

The internet has already decided who the winner is, but what do you think? Just or Swizzy?

Image via YouTube