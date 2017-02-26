Trey Songz Responds To Remy’s Diss He F**ked Nicki Minaj “I’m Staying Out The Way” [Video]

Remy Martin waited for the buzz of Nicki Minaj to die down before making her calculated move on Nicki’s claim to fame. This is almost like the 50 Cent and Ja Rule thing. This move was so highly anticipated, Rem had us guessing for years about IF they were actually beefing. Love & Hip Hop is a popular vehicle for launching careers, but to go at the top female in Hip Hop at the moment with that show as one of your catalysts was such a smart and uncharted chess move…we must commend her. Oh, and Trey Songz says he didn’t smash Nicki, but the damage is done.