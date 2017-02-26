Baltimore Police Punch & Beat Terrified Kid Who Was Threatened With A Knife [Video]

Oh, the joys of being black. Baltimore police are seen in a video beating 16-yr-old Alonzo Cox was after they were called to the scene for a disturbance. The disturbance was Cox being threatened with a knife by a 14-yr-old female. Although the details are sketchy, Cox was arrested and told Fox Baltimore “I thought I was going to get shot, that’s all that was going through my mind. Please don’t shoot me!” Cox was charged with 2nd-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Baltimore police released this statement:

“The girl was taken into custody without incident. The male juvenile who had been identified as a suspect in the fight did not comply with a female officer’s verbal commands and assaulted her.”