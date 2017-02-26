Senseless Killing In Macon, GA Caught On Tape Over…A Cell Phone! [Video]

MACON:

A surveillance camera caught the fatal confrontation between Kareem Mano and a man deputies identified as De’Andre Malik Thomas. The men appear to hand off something before they get into a heated conversation that ends in gunfire on Feb. 23, 2017, at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia. A surveillance camera mounted on the front of USA Grocery caught video of Thursdayâs fatal confrontation that killed Kareem Mano. The suspected killer, 20-year-old De’Andre Malik Thomas, turned himself in Friday afternoon, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.