Nicki Dragged Bey Into Her Beef & Got Dragged

Poor Nicki. She just didn’t know what to do after getting her wig blammed by Queen Remy and dragged Beyonce into the chaos in a breathtakingly corny move that sparked hilarious BeyHive backlash across Twitter.

Hit the flip for the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Nicki playing the “Bey is my BFF” card.