Save Her! Safaree Responds To Remy Absolutely Obliterating Nicki On ‘ShETHER’

Safaree Responds To Remy Ma’s ShETHER Nicki Minaj Diss

Nicki Minaj’s ex is not so subtly giving his take on THAT Remy Ma diss.

As previously reported the internet exploded when Remy Ma released ShETHER where she blasted Onika Maraj for “protecting” her accused child molester brother, for having exploding azz shots and for allegedly smashing Drake, Wayne and Hot 97’s Ebro.

https://bossip.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/remy-ma-shether-dirty.mp3

Remy also brought up Nicki’s ex Safaree Samuels and noted that she needs his ghostwriting to get online.

“You a Internet troll, a Web browser, I’m sorry/You can’t get her online without Safaree,” rapped Remy.



Now Safaree’s responding and it’s exactly what you’d expect from the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star.

Safaree started by promoting his “Stunt Gang” and added that he’s “turning his phone off for the rest of the day” with some laugh emojis.

Been flying all day but Be fly all days…**sidenote** im turning my phone off allllll day today 😩😩😩😩 #stuntgang 📸 @prvncek A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 (@iamsafaree) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

There’s also a video floating around of Safaree cracking ALL the way up at Remy’s diss.

Lmaoooo everywhere Safaree went yesterday they were playing #shether and he finally cracked. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RoYSnd0z51 — ✭ Ms. Alyce ✭ (@GloUpElite) February 26, 2017

Petty level on 1,000!

