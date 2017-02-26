Save Her! Safaree Responds To Remy Absolutely Obliterating Nicki On ‘ShETHER’

- By Bossip Staff
Shade files…

Safaree Responds To Remy Ma’s ShETHER Nicki Minaj Diss

Nicki Minaj’s ex is not so subtly giving his take on THAT Remy Ma diss.

As previously reported the internet exploded when Remy Ma released ShETHER where she blasted Onika Maraj for “protecting” her accused child molester brother, for having exploding azz shots and for allegedly smashing Drake, Wayne and Hot 97’s Ebro.

Remy also brought up Nicki’s ex Safaree Samuels and noted that she needs his ghostwriting to get online.

“You a Internet troll, a Web browser, I’m sorry/You can’t get her online without Safaree,” rapped Remy.
Now Safaree’s responding and it’s exactly what you’d expect from the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star.

Safaree started by promoting his “Stunt Gang” and added that he’s “turning his phone off for the rest of the day” with some laugh emojis.

There’s also a video floating around of Safaree cracking ALL the way up at Remy’s diss.

Petty level on 1,000!

Hit the flip to see what fans think Safaree should do next.

Some folks want Safaree to save Nicki if she sends that “hey big head” text.

Nicki Minaj breaks windows in Safaree's Benz

Other people think he “should not resuscitate.”

    Nicki Minaj reunites with her ex boyfriend Safaree.

    Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Safaree Samuel leave The Factory nightclub in West Hollywood after attending Nicki's After Party for her Staples Center concert ealier in the evening.

    Do YOu think Safaree should help Nicki???

