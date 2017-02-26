28 Injured After Car Drives Into Mardi Gras Parade Crowd

Jesus take the wheel!

28 People Injured During New Orleans’ Mardi Gras

A possibly intoxicated driver made for a scary scene during New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras celebration.

28 people were injured after a suspected drunk driver careened through a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers. According to New Orleans’ NOLA.com, the suspect wrecked a pickup truck into spectators at the Krewe of Endymion parade in Mid-City. The crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. at North Carrollton and Orleans avenues.

The victims included a police officer and a child. Of the victims, five were in critical conditon. The rest had non-life threatening injuries and several declined treatment.

This is not the first tragic event during this year’s Mardi Gras celebration. Authorities report that a man was wounded when a gun went off at the Krewe of Tucks parade, on the Uptown parade route. Police believe however that the shooting was accidental.

